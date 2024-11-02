HC Wainwright Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $425.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $374.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $377.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.45, for a total value of $1,171,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,308.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,350.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,412 shares of company stock worth $33,971,508 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

