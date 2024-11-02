HC Wainwright Comments on Coinbase Global FY2025 Earnings

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coinbase Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $5.02 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.28.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $182.88 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.35.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 130.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

