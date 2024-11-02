HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s current price.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

ABEO stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.42). As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 158.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 200,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.