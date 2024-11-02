HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

