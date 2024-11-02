Head-To-Head Analysis: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) & Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY)

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lonking and Deere & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonking 0 0 0 0 N/A Deere & Company 0 12 8 0 2.40

Deere & Company has a consensus target price of $420.69, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Deere & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than Lonking.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Deere & Company $61.25 billion 1.79 $10.17 billion $29.31 13.66

This table compares Lonking and Deere & Company”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Lonking.

Profitability

This table compares Lonking and Deere & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonking N/A N/A N/A Deere & Company 14.69% 36.71% 7.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Deere & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Deere & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deere & Company beats Lonking on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment. The company also provides skid steer loaders; and diesel and electric forklifts. In addition, it offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings and forgings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves. Further, the company provides finance leasing for wheel loaders and other machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers. The Small Agriculture and Turf segment offers utility tractors, and related loaders and attachments; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment, commercial mowing equipment, golf course equipment, and utility vehicles, as well as implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, residential, commercial, golf, and sports turf care applications; other outdoor power products; and hay and forage equipment. This segment also resells products from other manufacturers. It serves dairy and livestock producers, crop producers, and turf and utility customers. The Construction and Forestry segment provides a range of backhoe loaders, crawler dozers and loaders, four-wheel-drive loaders, excavators, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, landscape and skid-steer loaders, milling machines, pavers, compactors, rollers, crushers, screens, asphalt plants, log skidders, log feller bunchers, log loaders and forwarders, log harvesters, and attachments; and roadbuilding equipment. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment. It also offers wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; and extended equipment warranties, as well as finances retail revolving charge accounts. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

