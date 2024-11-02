Head-To-Head Analysis: Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) and Its Competitors

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 78 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -5.33 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $970.73 million $79.50 million 9.84

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Guided Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -299.08% -83.97% -27.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics Competitors 287 825 2136 109 2.62

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2,878.06%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics competitors beat Guided Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

