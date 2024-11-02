Head to Head Comparison: Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and Tectonic Therapeutic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $620,000.00 5,931.74 -$583.20 million ($0.97) -5.44 Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million ($5.17) -7.91

Analyst Ratings

Tectonic Therapeutic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmunityBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ImmunityBio and Tectonic Therapeutic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 1 3.00 Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 4 1 3.20

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.04%. Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.77%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Tectonic Therapeutic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -45,691.66% N/A -108.04% Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -41.05% -37.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by institutional investors. 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States.

