Head to Head Survey: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) & Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS)

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Abits Group has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Abits Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 0 7 2 3.22

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abits Group and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $7.36, indicating a potential upside of 40.14%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Abits Group.

Profitability

This table compares Abits Group and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A Cipher Mining 11.43% 3.41% 2.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abits Group and Cipher Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $1.68 million 11.64 -$12.59 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining $126.84 million 13.88 -$25.78 million $0.06 87.51

Abits Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cipher Mining.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Abits Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

