Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives $22.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

