Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

