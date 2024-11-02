Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $284,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

