Hudson Technologies (HDSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

