iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get iA Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$114.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$80.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.