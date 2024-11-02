IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in IDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 31.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $216.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $189.33 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.65.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

