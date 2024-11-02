IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$31.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 29.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.