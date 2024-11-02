Illumina (ILMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.800-3.950 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $151.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

