Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Incyte stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 543.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,120,000 after purchasing an additional 196,440 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,769,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,911,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 17,460.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after buying an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 70.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after buying an additional 1,101,041 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

