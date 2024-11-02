InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
