Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 11,635 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

