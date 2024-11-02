Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $3,073,500.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $3,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,567,570.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 14th, Cary Baker sold 366 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.83, for a total value of $87,045.78.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Cary Baker sold 496 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $103,748.32.

NASDAQ PI opened at $194.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.53. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $239.88.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.86 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Impinj by 75.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

