Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Major Shareholder Sells $2,252,850,000.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.