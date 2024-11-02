Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $0.60-0.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $257.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.28 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

