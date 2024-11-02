Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.47 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

