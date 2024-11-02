Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Insulet by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $235.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $137.68 and a 1 year high of $243.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

