Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$294.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$280.00 to C$294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$269.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$267.90.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

TSE:IFC opened at C$269.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$258.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$242.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$196.27 and a 12-month high of C$271.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The business had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total value of C$507,759.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

