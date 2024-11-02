Intapp (INTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $901,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,828,057.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,239 shares of company stock worth $7,360,981. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

