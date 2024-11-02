Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 136,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,442,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,052,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 99,741 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after buying an additional 975,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NYSE:MKC opened at $78.75 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

