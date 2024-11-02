Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $62.62 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

