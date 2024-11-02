Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 23,431 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.07% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTC opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.54.
