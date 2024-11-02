Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 4,054 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $278,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $2,840,781. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

