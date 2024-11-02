Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.99 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

