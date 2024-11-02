Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $145.45 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $155.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

