Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

