Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,312,000 after buying an additional 121,240 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $274.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.