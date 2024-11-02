Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 87.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.8 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.31. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.