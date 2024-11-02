Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.
Interfor Trading Up 3.7 %
OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $14.39 on Friday. Interfor has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interfor
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.