International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6,488.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,007,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after buying an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 110,589 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $141.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.