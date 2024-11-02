International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $206.22 and last traded at $205.82. 832,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,250,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

The company has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

