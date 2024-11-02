International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.61 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.20.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
