International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.61 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.20.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.44% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

