Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Intertek Group stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $70.83.
About Intertek Group
