Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Intertek Group stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $70.83.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

