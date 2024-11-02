Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Down 5.1% in October

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $506.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $269.49 and a twelve month high of $523.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.41 and a 200-day moving average of $446.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

