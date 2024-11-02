Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 18,032 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the average daily volume of 7,965 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

