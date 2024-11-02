Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,357 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $765,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $38.76 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,803 shares of company stock valued at $134,402. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

