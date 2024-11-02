J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

