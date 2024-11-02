J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BR opened at $210.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

View Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

