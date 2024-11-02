Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.30.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $144.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,241.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.