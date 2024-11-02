James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in James River Group by 2,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,309 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 302,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in James River Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.00%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

