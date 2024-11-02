JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $243.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $213.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after buying an additional 777,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,672,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

