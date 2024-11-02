KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,367 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KE were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KE alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of KE by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,373,000 after acquiring an additional 804,773 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,880,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KE by 56.2% in the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth approximately $70,807,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEKE. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

KE Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.71. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.