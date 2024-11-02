Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.2 days.
Keyence Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of KYCCF stock opened at $448.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.35 and a 200 day moving average of $450.89. Keyence has a 52 week low of $362.25 and a 52 week high of $537.90.
About Keyence
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keyence
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.