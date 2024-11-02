Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.2 days.

Keyence Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KYCCF stock opened at $448.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.35 and a 200 day moving average of $450.89. Keyence has a 52 week low of $362.25 and a 52 week high of $537.90.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

